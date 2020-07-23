Coronavirus spreading due to BJP rallies, alleges MP Congress leader

Former minister and Congress leader PC Sharma on Thursday alleged that coronavirus is spreading in the state due to rallies and meetings conducted by the BJP while attacking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government over its inept handling of COVID-19 crisis. "The condition of the state is worrisome and unfortunate. Three months of lockdown, then unlock period, Saturday-Sunday lockdown and now lockdown has been imposed for 10 days. The government has failed in handling coronavirus. There are no beds available in hospitals for COVID patients," Sharma told reporters here.

"They did not control the infection in the beginning. Now we are heading towards community spread. Despite this, BJP leaders are conducting meetings and holding rallies. Coronavirus is also spreading because of this...The government has failed in containing coronavirus spread in Bhopal," he said. By-elections are due on 26 seats which fell vacant following resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and death of two legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. Attacking those who switched from Congress to BJP, Sharma said: "Sangh meetings do not have an agenda. Those who went to BJP from Congress, are not being invited in those meetings. Modi government also does not have an agenda."

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP government will fall on its own. "The Supreme Court has given notice to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary that why was cabinet formed according to Assembly strength of 230 while the current strength is 206. Now there will be a clash as four ministers will be removed. This government will fall on its own," he said.

After Cabinet Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria was found coronavirus positive, Sharma said that tests of all ministers should be conducted. He said that coronavirus guidelines should be issued for Eid and Rakhi festivals. (ANI)