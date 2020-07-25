Congress raking non-existing issue by bringing BJP into its internal conflict in Rajasthan: Rajendra Rathore

The Congress is raking up a non-existing issue in Rajasthan and is blaming BJP which has no role in the party's internal conflict, said Deputy Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore on Saturday. "At a time when COVID-19 has crossed 34,000-mark, Congress party is trying to rake up a non-existing issue. They are protesting against BJP for no reason. What role does BJP have in Congress party's internal conflict which has led to the creation of two factions within the party," Rathore told ANI.

"This protest is just to divert attention from their inner mess that they have within their party. They know that their leaders have left the party and their internal conflict is growing in the party," he added. He further said that "Congress and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot through their actions are calling for the implementation of Article 356 (President's rule) in Rajasthan."

Rathore's remark comes in the response to the protests being staged by the Congress at all district headquarters in Rajasthan against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s alleged "conspiracy to murder democracy". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday had accused the BJP of a conspiracy to bring down the government in Rajasthan and said the state Governor should call an assembly session so that the truth comes out before people.

Gandhi's remarks have come amid a factional fight in the state Congress between camps led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other legislators. Pilot and MLAs supporting him have approached the Rajasthan High Court against the notices. (ANI)