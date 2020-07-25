Left Menu
Rahul says he suggested idea of promoting one product from each district; CMs Adityanath, Rupani accuse him of 'copying'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 18:55 IST
The BJP on Saturday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for stating that he had suggested the proposal of promoting one product from each district and accused him of "copying" their idea

"This is a good idea. I had suggested it some time back. Its implementation will need a complete change of mindset," Gandhi tweeted, tagging a story about a survey in BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh by the industries department to select one product in each district for the centrally-sponsored cluster development programme for micro and small enterprises.   Hitting out at the Congress leader, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "Rahul ji, Copying Gujarat's initiatives and selling them as your ideas does not show your smartness. I don't expect you to know details of anything, but your script-writers should know better! How about a 'One defeat, One reinvention' policy for you?"  Rupani tagged a 2016 tweet of the then state chief minister Anandiben Patel in which she said the concept of "one village one product" would be initiated.  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also targeted Gandhi, without naming him, and said his government had given the mantra of "one district, one product" and has been working to implement it.  This scheme is proving very effective in giving employment to people locally during the coronavirus crisis, he said.  Will he ever desist from his "childish" behaviour, he added.   "His memory is either weak or is like this only. He will remember this if he thinks hard. The BJP in its 2017 manifesto had spoken about promoting local products of every district. This has proved a boon for small industries and artisans," Adityanath said, in a swipe at the Congress leader.

