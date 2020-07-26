Left Menu
BJP misusing constitutional institutions: Raj Congress in-charge

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "playing with democratic values and traditions by misusing constitutional institutions".

BJP misusing constitutional institutions: Raj Congress in-charge
Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "playing with democratic values and traditions by misusing constitutional institutions". Taking part in the party's #SpeakUpForDemocracy campaign, Pande took to twitter and posted videos.

"The rejection by the Hon'ble Governor of the request made by the Hon'ble Chief Minister to convene an early assembly session in the state makes it clear that the BJP Government is playing with democratic values and traditions by misusing constitutional institutions," Pandey said in a tweet. In a subsequent tweet, Pandey said, "At a time when humanity is facing coronavirus pandemic, instead of giving relief to the common man, the BJP has conspired to "destabilise" the Madhya Pradesh and now the Rajasthan government."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that an Assembly session should be convened to discuss several issues including coronavirus situation and political crisis in the state. The Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said on Friday that the date on which the Assembly session is to be convened has not been mentioned in the cabinet note and no approval was given by the Rajasthan cabinet.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party. (ANI)

