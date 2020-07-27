Rajasthan crisis: Congress protest demonstration in front of Kolkata Raj Bhavan

Alleging that governors are acting as BJP agents in installing saffron party governments in states ruled by parties opposed to it, West Bengal Congress workers staged a protest demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan here on Monday. Congress activists, as part of a nationwide protest by the party, staged a sit-in demonstration before the north gate of the Raj Bhavan, raising slogans against governors in different states and the BJP.

"The states in which parties opposed to the BJP have elected governments, ruling party MLAs are either being intimidated or bought off to bring down the dispensation," state Congress media in-charge Amitava Chakraborti claimed. "Overactive governors in these states are playing a role in it," he alleged.

Chakraborti claimed that a similar game has started in Rajasthan to bring down the Congress dispensation there. The Congress government in Rajasthan, which is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs, says it wants to hold an Assembly session so that it can prove its majority.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the governor is facing pressure "from above" to stall the assembly from meeting, hinting at the alleged involvement of the BJP government at the Centre in the tussle for power in the state. PTI AMR NN NN