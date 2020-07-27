Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan crisis: Congress protest demonstration in front of Kolkata Raj Bhavan

Congress activists, as part of a nationwide protest by the party, staged a sit-in demonstration before the north gate of the Raj Bhavan, raising slogans against governors in different states and the BJP. "The states in which parties opposed to the BJP have elected governments, ruling party MLAs are either being intimidated or bought off to bring down the dispensation," state Congress media in-charge Amitava Chakraborti claimed.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:19 IST
Rajasthan crisis: Congress protest demonstration in front of Kolkata Raj Bhavan

Alleging that governors are acting as BJP agents in installing saffron party governments in states ruled by parties opposed to it, West Bengal Congress workers staged a protest demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan here on Monday. Congress activists, as part of a nationwide protest by the party, staged a sit-in demonstration before the north gate of the Raj Bhavan, raising slogans against governors in different states and the BJP.

"The states in which parties opposed to the BJP have elected governments, ruling party MLAs are either being intimidated or bought off to bring down the dispensation," state Congress media in-charge Amitava Chakraborti claimed. "Overactive governors in these states are playing a role in it," he alleged.

Chakraborti claimed that a similar game has started in Rajasthan to bring down the Congress dispensation there. The Congress government in Rajasthan, which is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs, says it wants to hold an Assembly session so that it can prove its majority.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the governor is facing pressure "from above" to stall the assembly from meeting, hinting at the alleged involvement of the BJP government at the Centre in the tussle for power in the state. PTI AMR NN NN

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds jam airport as evacuations from Vietnam's Danang begin

Hundreds flooded the airport in the central Vietnamese tourism hotspot of Danang on Monday after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus and the evacuation of 80,000 people began. The Southeast Asian country is back on high aler...

Jaishankar speaks to Kenyan counterpart, discusses ways to strengthen ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo and discussed ways to strengthen time tested partnership between the two countries.Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he had a good conversatio...

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate moves into late-stage trial

Moderna Inc said on Monday it has started a U.S. government-backed late-stage trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the first to be implemented under the Trump administrations Operation Warp Speed anti-coronavirus program.News of the st...

WHO: Coronavirus cases double over past 6 weeks

The coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate, with a doubling of cases over the last six weeks, the World Health Organisation chief says. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says nearly 16 million cases have now been reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020