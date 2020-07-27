Expose Maha govt's 'failure': Nadda to state BJP cadre

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday asked the Maharashtra party unit to strengthen its IT cell and expose the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government's "failure". In a virtual address from Delhi, Nadda addressed a web meeting of the state BJP unit where he said the party workers should get ready to "bring the party to power on its own" in the state.

People of Maharashtra have realised the "actual motive" of the (present) state government and its "selfishness", the BJP leader said. "There is a shameless government in Maharashtra," he said, alleging that it is full of "internal squabbles" and inter-party fighting.

"We should strengthen the BJP's state IT cell and expose the state government's failure, without sparing the chief minister," he said. "We all need to work hard and get ready to bring the party to power on its own," he added.

After the state Assembly elections last year, the Shiv Sena fell out with its long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party later forged an alliance with its ideological opponents NCP and Congress to form government in the state.

Noting that the state BJP unit has formed some 67,000 WhatsApp groups, Nadda said, "The BJP IT cell should push political content on such groups to expose the state government's failure and underscore achievements of the Centre." He said a three-point programme should be started by the state BJP's IT cell. "Share Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and clippings, create content on the Centre's achievements and expose the state governments failures effectively. We need to give political content to our local party workers," he said.

He said major rallies cannot be held now, but the party workers need to be kept active at the mandal or village levels. Nadda also stressed on the need to reach out to people, saying the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit 80 per cent of the country's population.

"The 'Atmanirbhar' package will have a lasting effect for next three years," he said. We also need to set a narrative on political discourse. We should not only do good work, but also talk about it and take it to people, Nadda said.

The BJP should hold at least three webinars in every Assembly segment with party workers and common people, he said. "There could be an interactive session focusing on the issues of women, Dalits and youth, among others," he said.