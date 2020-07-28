AAP to protest against SDMC's proposed tax regime

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest on Wednesday in front of the BJP headquarters here against the new tax regime proposed by the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The SDMC House Monday approved levying professional tax on salaried individuals and others, and also cleared a hike in property transfer tax, while postponed the decision on electricity tax hike. The AAP had opposed these decisions in the SDMC House as well. Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak Tuesday said his party will hold a protest in front of the BJP's national headquarters

He also questioned the “silence” of the Congress on the matter

"Whenever the BJP is in trouble, the Congress party comes as a younger brother and holds the hand of the BJP. By being silent against the tax hike, the Congress party has indirectly backstabbed the people of Delhi," he told reporters. The AAP has been protesting the decision since the SDMC standing committee approved it recently. The party had asked the civic body to rollback the hike in taxes and not levy professional tax.