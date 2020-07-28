AAP to protest against SDMC's proposed tax regime
The SDMC House Monday approved levying professional tax on salaried individuals and others, and also cleared a hike in property transfer tax, while postponed the decision on electricity tax hike. The AAP has been protesting the decision since the SDMC standing committee approved it recently.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:24 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest on Wednesday in front of the BJP headquarters here against the new tax regime proposed by the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The SDMC House Monday approved levying professional tax on salaried individuals and others, and also cleared a hike in property transfer tax, while postponed the decision on electricity tax hike. The AAP had opposed these decisions in the SDMC House as well. Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak Tuesday said his party will hold a protest in front of the BJP's national headquarters
He also questioned the “silence” of the Congress on the matter
"Whenever the BJP is in trouble, the Congress party comes as a younger brother and holds the hand of the BJP. By being silent against the tax hike, the Congress party has indirectly backstabbed the people of Delhi," he told reporters. The AAP has been protesting the decision since the SDMC standing committee approved it recently. The party had asked the civic body to rollback the hike in taxes and not levy professional tax.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Aam Aadmi Party
- South Delhi Municipal Corporation
- Congress
- SDMC House
- Delhi
ALSO READ
BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy found hanging near his home in North Dinajpur district in West Bengal: Police sources.
West Bengal: BJP leader found hanging in North Dinajpur
West Bengal: BJP leader found hanging in North Dinajpur
Suspected heinous killing of BJP leader Debendra Nath Ray in West Bengal is extremely shocking, deplorable: BJP President J P Nadda.
Need thorough, impartial probe to unravel truth: WB Guv on BJP leader's death