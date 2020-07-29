Haryana corruption-free under BJP govt: Nadda
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:22 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said that Haryana has become "corruption-free" under his party's government in the state while it was earlier known for "recruitment scams" and graft. "The government headed by Manohar Lal ji has changed the face of Haryana. Transparency has increased in every sector, leading the state to become corruption-free and development oriented," he said at a digital event to inaugurate party offices in six districts of the state.
It has become the first state to be free of the use of kerosene and is at third place in the ease of doing business, Nadda said. The state government has succeeded in providing 24-hour power supply to 4,464 villages, he added. During the lockdown, BJP workers distributed 1.5 crore food packet, 16 lakh ration kits and 86 lakh face masks, he said.
Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic is "exemplary" for the world..
