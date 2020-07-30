Republican lawmakers reject Trump suggestion to delay U.S. election

Republican lawmakers reject Trump suggestion to delay U.S. electionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:31 IST
Multiple conservative U.S. lawmakers on Thursday pushed back against fellow Republican President Donald Trump's suggestion to delay the Nov. 3 presidential election, saying the contest would be held as planned even as they backed his concerns about mail-in voting.
"We should not delay the election," Republican Senator Ted Cruz told reporters. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham also told reporters: "I think delaying the election probably wouldn't be a good idea."
U.S. Representative Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the U.S. House Administration Committee, wrote in a tweet that there would "be no delay."
ALSO READ
Donald Trump replaces re-election campaign manager
Donald Trump announces Bill Stepien as new campaign manager
Pompeo describes India as an important partner and a key pillar of President Donald Trump's foreign policy.
Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr's account over COVID-19 video
Twitter temporarily restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s account over COVID-19 video