Republican lawmakers reject Trump suggestion to delay U.S. election

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Multiple conservative U.S. lawmakers on Thursday pushed back against fellow Republican President Donald Trump's suggestion to delay the Nov. 3 presidential election, saying the contest would be held as planned even as they backed his concerns about mail-in voting.

"We should not delay the election," Republican Senator Ted Cruz told reporters. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham also told reporters: "I think delaying the election probably wouldn't be a good idea."

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the U.S. House Administration Committee, wrote in a tweet that there would "be no delay."

