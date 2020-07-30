Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt will seek floor test, MLAs being lured now with bigger bribes: Gehlot

Gehlot accused Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati of acting at the behest of the BJP, referring to her party's petition in the high court challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress last year. The chief minister claimed that MLAs have been getting calls after Governor Kalraj Mishra agreed Wednesday night to convene a session from August 14.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 23:23 IST
Govt will seek floor test, MLAs being lured now with bigger bribes: Gehlot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session. "The floor test will happen; we are going to the assembly. The BAC decides this," he told reporters, referring to the assembly's business advisory committee.

He said the House will also discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the state's economy after the lockdown. Gehlot accused Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati of acting at the behest of the BJP, referring to her party's petition in the high court challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress last year.

The chief minister claimed that MLAs have been getting calls after Governor Kalraj Mishra agreed Wednesday night to convene a session from August 14. Gehlot said earlier the 'rate' was 10 crore as the first instalment and Rs 15 crore as the second.

"Now, it is being asked how much do you want? This means that the rate has increased. Everyone knows who is doing the horse-trading," he said. Gehlot is trying to save his government after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled. The Congress has accused the BJP of being behind the "conspiracy" to topple the state government.

The chief minister said the rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party-fold. "I am not aware who all have taken the first instalment among those who had left. It is possible that some might not have taken it. I want them to come back," he said.

He said everyone is aware of the intentions of the dissidents. "They won elections on Congress tickets and their first duty is to stand with the government. They don't realise what people are thinking about them in their constituencies, and they will come to know that later," he said.

"Why are they playing in the lap of the BJP," he asked. Gehlot said if the dissident MLAs had any complaints, they should have gone to the AICC office, instead of keeping away.

He said BSP chief Mayawati's complaint about last year's merger of six BSP MLAs with that of his party was unjustified, since the entire group in the assembly switched sides. "It was not about two MLAs. All six MLAs merged, and according to their own conscience," Gehlot said.

He alleged that she was giving statements at the behest of the BJP because she is afraid of the party that is misusing the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department against everyone. The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday issued notices to the assembly Speaker, secretary and the six MLAs over the BSP's petition.

Gehlot said the dissident Congress MLAs are at Manesar in Gurgaon and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan police is unable to reach them. He claimed that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's name had cropped up in the "conspiracy" against his government.

The chief minister said the SOG has started an investigation against him in a cooperative credit society scam, but the minister is yet to resign. He said the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should give up their 'intention' of toppling the elected government and instead try to save lives from coronavirus.

"The state and the Centre should together work on this but, unfortunately, their priority is to topple governments," he alleged. "People will not forgive the BJP for the situation they have created. We will not spare them and completely expose them in the state and the country," he said.

Gehlot said the BJP "conspiracy" to topple his government will not succeed and it will complete its five-year term. Including the 19 dissidents, the Congress has 11 MLAs in the 200-member assembly. The BJP has 72.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

FCC approves Amazon Kuiper satellite broadband deployment plan

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday said it had approved Amazon.com Incs plan to build a network of over 3,200 satellites through Project Kuiper to provide high speed broadband internet service. Last year, Amazon said the proj...

Two Phillies staffers test positive, series with Jays PPD

As the number of coronavirus cases associated with last weekends Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins series continues to climb, the Phillies series with the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. Were not going to ...

Worker dead during repair work at Greater Noida house

A worker died while another was hospitalised after part of a building collapsed on them during repair in a housing society in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Thursday, police saidA portion of an extended ceiling collapsed on the two workers...

Browns place P Gillan on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserveCOVID-19 list Thursday. Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker was also added to the list, multiple outlets reported.Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020