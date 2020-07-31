Left Menu
China says HK elections a domestic issue, COVID-19 a factor

China said on Friday that Hong Kong's COVID-19 outbreak is a factor in the city's legislative elections, which are a domestic issue. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily briefing in Beijing. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce the postponement of the Sept.

China said on Friday that Hong Kong's COVID-19 outbreak is a factor in the city's legislative elections, which are a domestic issue. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily briefing in Beijing.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce the postponement of the Sept. 6 election due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

