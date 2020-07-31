China says HK elections a domestic issue, COVID-19 a factor
China said on Friday that Hong Kong's COVID-19 outbreak is a factor in the city's legislative elections, which are a domestic issue. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily briefing in Beijing. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce the postponement of the Sept.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:19 IST
China said on Friday that Hong Kong's COVID-19 outbreak is a factor in the city's legislative elections, which are a domestic issue. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily briefing in Beijing.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce the postponement of the Sept. 6 election due to a spike in coronavirus cases.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hong Kong
- Wang Wenbin
- Carrie Lam
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
New York Times to move part of Hong Kong office to Seoul in wake of security law
FOREX-Dollar nurses losses as investors wait for China data
China reports 1 new coronavirus case in mainland, none in Beijing
China industrial output rises 4.8% y/y in June; retail sales, investment fall
China's Q2 GDP grows 3.2% y/y, beats expectations