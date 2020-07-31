Iran's Khamenei slams European powers for failing to salvage 2015 nuclear deal

Iran's Khamenei slams European powers for failing to salvage 2015 nuclear dealReuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:58 IST
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that European states have failed to salvage the country's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers from which the United States has already withdrawn.
"They have inflicted a blow on Iran's economy by hollow promises," Khamenei said in a televised speech.
Since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, the European parties to the agreement have intensified efforts to save it by shielding Iran's economy from U.S. penalties. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)
