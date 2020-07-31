Left Menu
Maha govt must help in solving Sushant case, says Somaiya

Somaiya hit out at the Maharashtra government for inflated power bills and demanded the resignation of the state energy minister. The former MP alleged MSEDCL had issued such bills because it had not been provided Rs 20,000 crore by the state government to foot expenses..

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:42 IST
Kirit Somaiya Image Credit: ANI

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Friday said the ruling NCP and Shiv Sena were reluctant to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput case to CBI. He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government should transfer the case to the CBI or help Bihar police in its probe in case Mumbai police was unable to find out the truth.

Rajput, 34, a rising star of the Hindi film industry, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Speaking on the COVID-19 situation, Somaiya said he had visited the Regional Mental Hospital here and found that two long-time inmates had died of the infection.

He said facilities to protect inmates there were poor, adding that the situation was similar in mental hospitals in Pune, Nagpur and Yerawada. Somaiya hit out at the Maharashtra government for inflated power bills and demanded the resignation of the state energy minister.

The former MP alleged MSEDCL had issued such bills because it had not been provided Rs 20,000 crore by the state government to foot expenses.

