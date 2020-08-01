Bihar CM condoles RS MP Amar Singh s death

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed grief over the death of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. Singh, 64, died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment.

In his condolence message, Kumar said that Singh was a renowned politician and social worker. His death has caused an irreparable loss to politics and society, he added. He prayed for peace for the departed leader and for strength and courage for the bereaved family.