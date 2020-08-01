Bihar CM condoles RS MP Amar Singh s death
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed grief over the death of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. Singh, 64, died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment. In his condolence message, Kumar said that Singh was a renowned politician and social worker.PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 20:02 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed grief over the death of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. Singh, 64, died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment.
In his condolence message, Kumar said that Singh was a renowned politician and social worker. His death has caused an irreparable loss to politics and society, he added. He prayed for peace for the departed leader and for strength and courage for the bereaved family.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amar Singh
- Nitish Kumar
- Bihar
- Singapore
- Samajwadi Party
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Districts in MP, Bihar, Telangana most vulnerable to COVID-19 pandemic, says Lancet study
Bihar Assembly polls: EC holds virtual meeting with non-NDA parties
Districts in MP, Bihar, Telangana most vulnerable to pandemic, says Lancet study
Bihar oppn parties want EC to assure that assembly polls won't trigger fresh spike in COVID cases
Districts in MP, Bihar, Telangana most vulnerable to pandemic, says Lancet study