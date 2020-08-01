Left Menu
CM Gehlot lacks numbers, does not trust his MLAs: BJP

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he does not trust his MLAs and lacked the numbers to prove majority in the assembly.

“The government is in a five-star hotel in Jaisalmer. He has no trust in his ministers and MLAs. Therefore, they are holed up in the hotel amid tight security,” Poonia said. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP chief said it was the infighting within the Congress which was to blame for the situation, rather than his party. Taking a dig at the state government, Poonia said though the law and order situation is deteriorating, its legislators were enjoying the stay at a five-star hotel. The MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had remained confined to Fairmont hotel in Jaipur since July 13 before being flown to Jaisalmer amid a power tussle between the CM and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

They are expected to stay in Jaisalmer till the beginning of the assembly session from August 14. The Congress has accused the BJP of playing a major role in the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 other party MLAs.

It has accused the saffron party of indulging in horse-trading to topple the state government.

