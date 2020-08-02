Left Menu
Gold smuggling case: BJP demands resignation of Kerala CM

Union Minister V Muraleedharan launched a protest demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue of alleged smuggling of gold by misusing diplomatic channels.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 13:44 IST
Union Minister V Muraleedharan speaking to ANI. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister V Muraleedharan launched a protest demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue of alleged smuggling of gold by misusing diplomatic channels. Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "It is an unheard-of incident in this country. Especially for Kerala. That people would be involved in the smuggling of gold misusing diplomatic channels."

He termed the smuggling as an anti-national act saying that it destabilises the economy. This particular case was so serious that the National Investigation Agency(NIA) had charged the perpetrators of the offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act(UAPA), he pointed out. "It was tantamount to being one of economic terrorism," the Minister added.

"The most surprising thing is that the Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister of Kerala has been found to have very close links to the people involved in this smuggling issue. But in spite of all these pieces of evidence coming out, the Chief Minister is still pretending that he and his office had no role or knowledge in the smuggling acts," he said. He said that the BJP wanted the Chief Minister to take moral responsibility for these acts and thereby resign.

The BJP had, yesterday, launched an 18-day long 'satyagraha' demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the NIA. (ANI)

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

