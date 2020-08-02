Yediyurappa has only six months' time as CM: KPCC president Jarakiholi

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarakiholi on Sunday said that as per the party sources, state chief minister BS Yediyurappa has got only six months' time and there are different teams working against Yediyurappa in their party. The BJP high command has decided to bring down Yediyurappa, Jarakhioli said. He added, "Yediyurappa had asked BJP high command to appoint him Chief Minister for six months and due to corona, his period has been extended. But now their own party sources have revealed that he has got only another six months."

While addressing the issue of different statements by BJP leaders and ministership aspirants after five MLCs were nominated, Jarakiholi said "Yediyurappa followers are not actual followers. BJP high command has already decided to bring down Yediyurappa as per their own party sources." While speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said there are teams formed in the names of deputy CMs and there are many who are working in their party against Yediyurappa.

He also said that it's up to their party what they think about Yediyurappa's tenure, whether they keep him as CM or remove him. Being in Opposition, now Congress is only working on strengthening the party, he said. (ANI)