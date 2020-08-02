Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalized as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," the veteran BJP leader wrote on Twitter.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 23:59 IST
"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalized as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," the veteran BJP leader wrote on Twitter.
