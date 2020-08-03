Karnataka Congress leader R Prasanna Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Karnataka Congress leader R Prasanna Kumar on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. He had attended a party program in Bengaluru last week.ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:42 IST
Karnataka Congress leader R Prasanna Kumar on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. He had attended a party program in Bengaluru last week. "I don't have symptoms. Those who came in contact with me should get tested," Kumar said in a statement today.
Kumar had attended a party program on July 27. Earlier today, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, the son of senior party leader P Chidambaram, informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday had also tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)
