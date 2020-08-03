ADVISORY-U.S. voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams to be interviewed at Reuters Newsmaker event

ADVISORY-U.S. voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams to be interviewed at Reuters Newsmaker eventReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 23:30 IST
Stacey Abrams, an activist for U.S. voting rights and racial justice, will be interviewed on Tuesday during a virtual Reuters Newsmaker event in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's tweet last week suggesting a delay in the Nov. 3 election.
Abrams, a former leader in Georgia's state legislature once considered a leading contender to run for vice president with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will be interviewed at 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) on Tuesday.
Register at https://reutersnewsmaker-staceyabrams.splashthat.com/.
