ADVISORY-U.S. voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams to be interviewed at Reuters Newsmaker event

Stacey Abrams, an activist for U.S. voting rights and racial justice, will be interviewed on Tuesday during a virtual Reuters Newsmaker event in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's tweet last week suggesting a delay in the Nov. 3 election.

Abrams, a former leader in Georgia's state legislature once considered a leading contender to run for vice president with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will be interviewed at 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) on Tuesday.

Register at https://reutersnewsmaker-staceyabrams.splashthat.com/.