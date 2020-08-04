Goa: Kamat seeks financial package for those hit by lockdown

Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat on Tuesday said the state government should announce a package for those affected by coronavirus lockdown on the occasion on `bhumi pujan' for Ram temple. "It is a moment of pride for all of us that the foundation stone of the sacred Shree Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) will be laid on the tithi of Shravan Krishna Dvitiya, Wednesday August 5.. at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said in statement here.

On "this auspicious occasion", Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should announce a financial package "for all those who have suffered badly during Covid Lockdown", the Congress leader said. Sawant should also release "pending dues of all Social Welfare Schemes like Dayanand social security scheme, Pension to Widows, Persons with Disabilities, Laadli Laxmi and Mamata Scheme, Senior Citizens and bring a smile on peoples faces on this historic day," said the former chief minister.

This will be "in line with the teachings of Lord Shree Ram to help the deserving and needy during critical times", Kamat added. He also appealed all Goans to pray for "early and complete freedom from Covid pandemic." PTI RPS KRK KRK