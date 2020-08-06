Ivanka Trump nets $4M at fundraiser for President Trump

Left Menu
President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump has raised USD 4 million for his reelection campaign during a virtual event that marked her return to the high-dollar fundraising circuit. Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said proceeds will be used to pay for field work and to highlight Trump's pro-worker agenda for voters. Ivanka Trump gets the most requests, after the president, to appear at fundraisers and other events, officials said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 05:49 IST
President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump has raised USD 4 million for his reelection campaign during a virtual event that marked her return to the high-dollar fundraising circuit. Approximately 100 people attended her first virtual fundraiser, held over Zoom, according to a person with direct knowledge of the event. The person discussed details on condition of anonymity because the fundraiser was closed to news media coverage.

President Trump briefly addressed the contributors after he telephoned his daughter during the event and she put the call on speakerphone. Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said proceeds will be used to pay for field work and to highlight Trump's pro-worker agenda for voters.

Ivanka Trump gets the most requests, after the president, to appear at fundraisers and other events, officials said. She plans to appear at another fundraiser next week in Wyoming. “Ivanka is a tremendous voice for the re-election effort,” McDaniel said in a statement. “Supporters across the country are eager to hear from her on issues ranging from the economy to workforce development and paid family leave.” Ivanka Trump campaigned for her father's 2016 campaign, including before and after the birth of her third child. She works in the White House as an unpaid adviser to the president.

The USD 4 million raised Wednesday topped a recent online fundraiser for Joe Biden, Trump's likely Democratic opponent. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren netted USD 1.7 million at a virtual Biden fundraiser August 1.

