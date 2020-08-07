Maha Dy CM inspects work on 3 COVID-19 facilities in Pune

Maha Dy CM inspects work on 3 COVID-19 facilities in PunePTI | Pune | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:35 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday inspected the work underway on three megaCOVID-19 facilities in Pune and asked authorities to complete them soon so that monsoon does not delay the schedule.
The facilities are being set up at Annasaheb MagarGround, College of Engineering Pune (COEP), and Mahalunge-Balewadi Stadium in the district.
