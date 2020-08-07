Left Menu
J'khand BJP seeks guv intervention for Marandi's appointment as LoP in Assembly

Led by BJP's state unit president Deepak Prakash, a delegation of the saffron party submitted the memorandum to the governor, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said. Marandi, the first chief minister of Jharkhand, was on February 24 unanimously elected as the BJP Legislative Party leader, days after his erstwhile JVM (P) merged with the saffron camp in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP unit of Jharkhand on Friday submitted a memorandum to Governor Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention for the appointment of its Legislative Party leader Babulal Marandi as the leader of opposition in the assembly. Led by BJP's state unit president Deepak Prakash, a delegation of the saffron party submitted the memorandum to the governor, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Marandi, the first chief minister of Jharkhand, was on February 24 unanimously elected as the BJP Legislative Party leader, days after his erstwhile JVM (P) merged with the saffron camp in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Prakash, in another release, said the party sought the intervention of Murmu as the speaker was yet to announce Marandi as the leader of opposition in the assembly.

"During the recent Rajya Sabha elections, the ECI had recognised Marandi as a BJP MLA. The speaker was informed about it, but he is yet to make a formal announcement granting Marandi the status of the leader of opposition, he added. State general secretaries Aditya Sahu and Pradip Verma accompanied Prakash to the Governors House.

The Election Commission had in March given its approval from the BJP-JVM(P) merger. "Taking into consideration all the documents on record of CEO (Chief Electoral Officer), Jharkhand, the Commission is satisfied that JVM (P) has merged with the BJP, a National Party. Accordingly, the Commissioner has decided under the provision of Paragraph 16 of the Symbols order, that on its merger with the BJP, the JVM(P) has ceased to exist as a separate political party," the poll panel had said.

Shortly after, the BJP had sent a letter to Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, requesting him to declare Marandi the leader of the opposition in the assembly. The speaker had said that he would take a decision on the matter after seeking legal advice during the budget session in March. However, the session was cut short due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

