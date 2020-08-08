Six Rajasthan BJP MLAs reach Gujarat, more likely to follow

Left Menu
More BJP legislators from Rajasthan will arrive in Gujarat, one of the legislators said after landing here by a chartered plane. Talking to reporters after arrival here, BJP MLA Nirmal Kumawat alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan was "harassing" opposition MLAs, and said they were here on a pilgrimage to Somnath to seek mental peace.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:37 IST
Half a dozen BJP MLAs from Rajasthan arrived in Porbandar in Gujarat on Saturday ahead of the Assembly session in their home state on August 14. More BJP legislators from Rajasthan will arrive in Gujarat, one of the legislators said after landing here by a chartered plane.

Talking to reporters after arrival here, BJP MLA Nirmal Kumawat alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan was "harassing" opposition MLAs, and said they were here on a pilgrimage to Somnath to seek mental peace. "There have been political developments in Rajasthan for the last one month due to factionalism in the Congress.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lacks a majority. He is harassing and putting mental pressure on BJP MLAs using SOG (Special Operations Group) and departmental raids," Kumawat alleged. "In view of this, we decided to reduce our mental pain by paying a visit to Lord Somnath. We are here to save ourselves from the Congress government which is putting pressure on us to vote for it," the BJP MLA added.

Some more MLAs were also arriving in Gujarat as per the decision of the top BJP leadership, he said. Another MLA in the group of six said they were likely to stay in Gujarat for two days.

Congress MLAs are currently holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel as the party has accused the BJP of horse-trading following the revolt by Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him. The BJP legislators who boarded the flight for Gujarat from the Jaipur airport on Saturday were Nirmal Kumawat, Gopichand Meena, Jabbar Singh Sankhla, Dharamveer Mochi, Gopal Lal Sharma and Gurudeep Singh Shahpini.

