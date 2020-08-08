Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increase limit on election expenditure, BJP suggests to poll panel

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suggested to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase the limit on expenditure for the Bihar assembly election due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:20 IST
Increase limit on election expenditure, BJP suggests to poll panel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suggested to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase the limit on expenditure for the Bihar assembly election due to the COVID-19 pandemic

"Following the pandemic, our party has suggested to the Election Commission of India to increase the election expenditure as there would be added expenses," a BJP source told ANI. In its letter, the BJP said the pandemic will lead to extra expenses on COVID-19 protective gear that has been made mandatory by the central government.

But the BJP believes that whether to hold an election or postpone it falls absolutely within the ambit of Election Commission and refrained from making any comment on this issue. The ECI has limited the campaign expense per candidate in the assembly election to Rs 28 lakh. This includes expenses on public meetings, rallies, advertisements, posters, banners vehicles and advertisements.

The Lok Jansakti party, an ally of NDA, in its suggestion, has also asked ECI to conduct the Bihar election after things improve. Opposition political parties which have submitted the suggestions have also highlighted the ongoing pandemic situation and flood.

The ECI had asked the national and state political parties to give their suggestions by August 11 2020, regarding election campaign and public meetings with regard to the general assembly election in Bihar amid COVID19 pandemic. Earlier the last date of submission was July 31. Assembly tenure of Bihar will end on November 29. President's rule has to be imposed if the election process is not completed by Nov 28 in Bihar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Countries rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

Countries and international organisations are sending help to Lebanon after a massive explosion in Beirut killed at least 158 people and injured 6,000.Below are details of some of the assistance offered. BAHRAIN - A plane with medical suppl...

Deepak Shetty appointed as Deputy CEO and MD of JCB India

Earthmoving and construction equipment major JCB Group on Saturday announced appointment of Deepak Shetty as Deputy CEO and Managing Director of JCB India LtdBeginning next year, Shetty will take over as MD and CEO from Subir Kumar Chowdhur...

Latur: 2 houses robbed of Rs 3.6 lakh

Robbers stole cash and jewellery amounting to Rs 3.60 lakh from two flats in Vivekanand Chowk area of Latur, police said on Saturday. The thefts took place around midnight in the houses of Ramprasad Kulkarni, who lost Rs 30,00 cash and jewe...

Body of DJB employee found in water tank in Mayur Vihar: Police

The body of a 40-year-old Delhi Jal Board DJB employee was found inside a water tank in east Delhis Mayur Vihar on Saturday morning, police said. It appears to be a case of suicide by jumping into the tank, the police said, adding that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020