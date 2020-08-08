Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citing harassment by Congress, six Rajasthan BJP MLAs visit Gujarat

Citing harassment by the ruling Congress in Rajasthan ahead of the legislative assembly session, six BJP MLAs reached Porbandar today to visit Somnath temple here.

ANI | Porbandar (Gujarat) | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:25 IST
Citing harassment by Congress, six Rajasthan BJP MLAs visit Gujarat
BJP MLA from Rajasthan Nirmal Kumawat speaking to reporters in Porbandar on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Citing harassment by the ruling Congress in Rajasthan ahead of the legislative assembly session, six BJP MLAs reached Porbandar today to visit Somnath temple here. MLA Nirmal Kumawat told reporters, "Lots of political activities are happening in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot does not have the majority and the government is mentally harassing the 72 BJP MLAs. They are using the Special Operations Group (SOG) or other departments to harass us. In these circumstances, six of our MLAs have come here to visit the Somnath temple."

"More MLAs will join us. The Congress government in Rajasthan is pressurising us to vote in their favour. We will stay here for the next two days," he added. The political crisis in Rajasthan was triggered by simmering differences between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Sachin Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Frozen 3 likely to introduce Honeymaren as Elsa’s girlfriend, movie’s best storyline assured

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG orders appointment of 200 nursing orderlies

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered the immediate appointment of 200 nursing orderlies in the union territory after noticing a shortage of staff in isolation wards during a visit to a hospital hereThe two r...

Raptors present another tough challenge for Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies embark on a rough stretch of games to close out the NBA regular season when they take on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA bubble on Sunday afternoon near Orlando. Memphis 33-37 begins play Sunday clinging to the No. 8 pl...

South African police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwe protest

South African police on Friday used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse activists who staged a protest at Zimbabwes embassy in the capital, Pretoria. Just over 100 protesters, mostly Zimbabweans living in South Africa, gathered to ...

Committee to study cause for high COVID-19 mortality rate at Bengaluru hospital, says Karnataka Minister

A committee will be formed to study the reasons for the high mortality of COVID-19 patients at ESI hospital in Bengaluru, Medical Education Minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar said on Saturday. The minister announced this after a surprise visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020