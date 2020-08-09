Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy approves outpatient use for abortion pill

Women's groups and pro-choice advocates lobbying for outpatient use had argued that the hospitalization requirement discouraged use of the drug, given the high levels of conscientious objection to abortion within the Italian health care service. Over the objections of the Catholic Church, Italy in 1978 legalized abortion and in 2009 approved the use of the abortion pill through the seventh week of gestation.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 09-08-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 00:38 IST
Italy approves outpatient use for abortion pill
Previously, women in Italy had to admit to the hospital to take mifepristone, which terminates a pregnancy by causing the embryo to detach from the uterine wall. Image Credit: Pixabay

Women in Italy can now use the abortion pill on an outpatient basis rather than be hospitalized to terminate a pregnancy. Italy's health minister, Roberto Speranza, announced the change in guidelines in a tweet Saturday. He said it was based on scientific evidence and was "an important step forward" in line with Italy's 1978 law legalizing abortion.

Previously, women in Italy had to admit to the hospital to take mifepristone, which terminates a pregnancy by causing the embryo to detach from the uterine wall. Women's groups and pro-choice advocates lobbying for outpatient use had argued that the hospitalization requirement discouraged the use of the drug, given the high levels of conscientious objection to abortion within the Italian health care service.

Over the objections of the Catholic Church, Italy in 1978 legalized abortion and in 2009 approved the use of the abortion pill through the seventh week of gestation. Speranza's deputy, Sandra Zampa, has been quoted as saying it was time to review the guidelines given that a decade of experience had shown the drug could be safely administered without hospitalization. The new guidelines say it can be used up to the ninth week.

Conservative lawmaker Giorgia Meloni blasted the new guidelines as a step back for women, saying the "do-it-yourself" abortion pill taken outside a hospital setting would deprive women of necessary psychological and medical care. In a statement reported by the newspaper of the Italian bishop's conference, Meloni said it would make women "experience a difficult and dangerous procedure in solitude.".

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Spurs, Pelicans looking to build momentum

The San Antonio Spurs are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. They can strengthen their position and weaken New Orleans plight when they play the Pelicans on Sunday near Orlando.San Antonio 30-38 is in 10th place, a half-ga...

Priest, a seminary rector, slain in El Salvador

A Roman Catholic priest has been shot to death along a road in El Salvador and church authorities on Saturday called for an investigation of the slaying. The church celebrated a Mass on Saturday for the Rev. Ricardo Antonio Cortez, who was ...

Vietnam confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 810

Hanoi Vietnam Aug 9 ANIVNA Vietnam reported 21 more coronavirus cases on August 8 evening, taking the national count to 810, as per the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Of the new patients, 20 were linked to ...

US COVID-19 count nears 5 million

Moscow Russia, Aug 9 ANISputnik Another 58,173 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the United States on Friday, bringing the total past 4.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The first case of COVID-19 in the US was reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020