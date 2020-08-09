BJP workers helped the needy during lockdown in Andaman & Nicobar: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar at a virtual Karyakarta Samvad (dialogue with workers) for successfully conducting the Seva Hi Sanghathan programme during the nationwide Covid-19-induced lockdown. PM Modi said Andaman Nicobar is a difficult terrain and during the nationwide lockdown, BJP workers helped the needy people.

"When everyone was busy protecting themselves, BJP workers dedicated themselves to the service of the poor and the needy," he said. At the same time he also cautioned BJP workers, asking them to follow the mantra of keeping distance and wearing a mask to keep themselves safe.

Modi's address was significant as it was delivered on the eve of the small island becoming digitally independent on August 10. The PM will dedicate the submarine optical and fibre cable, which will connect Chennai and Port Blair, on Monday. BJP leader K Ramdas and M Vinod from Andaman and Nicobar gave a presentation on 'Seva Hi Sanghathan' and 'Feed the Needy Programme' undertaken by the BJP workers.

"We took up this challenge from March 27 after the BJP president's announcement. BJP Andman Nicobar workers distributed around 22,000 food packets and 30,000 masks. 5,581 workers also donated around 8 lakh rupees to the PM Cares Fund. BJP Andaman and Nicobar unit also helped migrant labourers by providing 6,000 ration kits," K Ramdas said. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda also addressed the workers of Andaman and Nicobar BJP unit and lauded their efforts in the Seva Hi Sanghathan programmes.

Nadda said, "We took up this programme in the whole country. During nationwide lockdown, BJP workers across the country distributed 22.18 crore food packets and 5.4 crore ration kits to the needy." "We made self-help groups and Mahila Mandals and have distributed seven crore face covers so far. 58 lakh BJP workers also participated in the PM-CARES Fund mission," said Nadda.

He thanked Prime Minister Modi for announcing the COVID lockdown on time and thus saving lives of 130 crore Indians. "In other countries, the government has fought the battle against COVID-19, but in India, Prime Minister Modi prepared and inspired the entire country to fight against the pandemic. Interacting with all Chief Ministers five times, Prime Minister has empowered states also in the fight against Corona," said Nadda.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, today we have 1,400 COVID-19 hospitals across the country. There are around 50,000 ventilators available, while 20,000 ventilators under PM CARES Fund are in the pipeline," Nadda added. (ANI)