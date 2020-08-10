Left Menu
Floor test to be held in Manipur Assembly today

A floor test will be held in the Manipur Assembly on Monday, in which MLAs will vote on a confidence motion to be moved by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:35 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A floor test will be held in the Manipur Assembly on Monday, in which MLAs will vote on a confidence motion to be moved by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Both the BJP and Congress have issued whips to their MLAs asking them to be present in the Assembly and vote as per their party line.

In June, three MLAs of the ruling BJP resigned and joined the Congress. Four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA also withdrew support to the BJP-led government in the state. The strength of the 60-member Manipur Assembly is 53 at present after the resignation of three legislators and disqualification of four members under the anti-defection law.

BJP emerged victorious in the 2017 Assembly elections and N Biren Singh was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state. BJP had won 21 seats while Congress bagged 28 seats. One Congress MLA, who had defected to BJP, was disqualified by the Speaker tribunal earlier. BJP currently enjoys support from four Naga People's Front (NPF) MLAs and one legislator of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). After three resignations of three MLAs, BJP has 18 legislators left and have the support of five MLAs. (ANI)

