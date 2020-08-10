Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP, BJP spar over allegations of corruption in MCDs

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the BJP-run municipal corporations of indulging in corruption in nexus with builders, a charge denied by the saffron party which said the AAP is in the habit of first making false allegations and then apologising for them in courts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:22 IST
AAP, BJP spar over allegations of corruption in MCDs

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the BJP-run municipal corporations of indulging in corruption in nexus with builders, a charge denied by the saffron party which said the AAP is in the habit of first making false allegations and then apologising for them in courts. Senior AAP leader and Political Affairs Committee member Durgesh Pathak released a purported audiotape in which he claimed that the brother-in-law of a BJP councillor is talking about bribe with a builder. Pathak further claimed there are three instances in the audiotape where the brother-in-law can be heard talking about taking money from the builder. "Every citizen of Delhi is aware of such corruption of the BJP but today we just exposed them through this audiotape. The AAP demands that the BJP should immediately suspend the accused and his associates from the party," Pathak said He asked the Delhi police to immediately lodge an FIR against them. "If the Delhi police do not arrest these people within 48 hours, then it will be clear that the BJP is also part of this corrupt nexus. "Every person in the area knows about the corrupt nexus between the BJP and the builders. Every poor person to every household faces the same kind of atrocities from these corrupt people. The AAP demands immediate action against these people," he said. Hitting back, Delhi BJP media in-charge Ashok Goyal said everyone knows that AAP first makes false claims and then apologises

"Everyone knows this about AAP. First they make baseless allegations and then later apologise in courts," he said.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Orrisa HC leaves it to state govt to take call on reopening of temples as per SC directive

Orissa High Court Monday left it to the state government to take a call on reopening of places of worship in the state in view of the pandemic as per the Supreme Court directive. The HC in a joint hearing disposed of three PILs pertaining t...

India immediately sending more relief, humanitarian material to Lebanon

India is immediately sending relief and humanitarian material of medicines, foodstuff and essential items to Lebanon and is discussing with the authorities there on any further contributions to help alleviate difficulties on ground in the w...

5 staffers test COVID positive; Meghalaya HC to be shut till Aug 12 for sanitisation

The Meghalaya High Court was closed on Monday and it would remain so for two more days as the court premises was being sanitised after five of its officials tested positive for coronavirus, an official said here. The high court will be shut...

Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests

Lebanons prime minister stepped down from his job on Monday in the wake of the disastrous Beirut port explosion that triggered public fury, saying he has come to the conclusion that corruption in Lebanon is bigger than the state. In a bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020