AAP, BJP spar over allegations of corruption in MCDs

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the BJP-run municipal corporations of indulging in corruption in nexus with builders, a charge denied by the saffron party which said the AAP is in the habit of first making false allegations and then apologising for them in courts. Senior AAP leader and Political Affairs Committee member Durgesh Pathak released a purported audiotape in which he claimed that the brother-in-law of a BJP councillor is talking about bribe with a builder. Pathak further claimed there are three instances in the audiotape where the brother-in-law can be heard talking about taking money from the builder. "Every citizen of Delhi is aware of such corruption of the BJP but today we just exposed them through this audiotape. The AAP demands that the BJP should immediately suspend the accused and his associates from the party," Pathak said He asked the Delhi police to immediately lodge an FIR against them. "If the Delhi police do not arrest these people within 48 hours, then it will be clear that the BJP is also part of this corrupt nexus. "Every person in the area knows about the corrupt nexus between the BJP and the builders. Every poor person to every household faces the same kind of atrocities from these corrupt people. The AAP demands immediate action against these people," he said. Hitting back, Delhi BJP media in-charge Ashok Goyal said everyone knows that AAP first makes false claims and then apologises

"Everyone knows this about AAP. First they make baseless allegations and then later apologise in courts," he said.