AAP, BJP spar over allegations of corruption in MCDs

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the BJP-run municipal corporations of indulging in corruption in nexus with builders, a charge the saffron party dismissed saying the AAP first makes false allegations and then apologising for them in courts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:45 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the BJP-run municipal corporations of indulging in corruption in nexus with builders, a charge the saffron party dismissed saying the AAP first makes false allegations and then apologising for them in courts. AAP leader and Political Affairs Committee member Durgesh Pathak released an audiotape in which he claimed the brother-in-law of a BJP councillor was talking about bribe with a builder.

Pathak also claimed there are three instances in the audiotape where the brother-in-law can be heard talking about taking money from the builder. "The BJP-ruled municipal corporations are indulging in corruption in nexus with builders," he alleged.

"Every citizen of Delhi is aware of such corruption of the BJP but today we just exposed them through this audiotape. The AAP demands that the BJP immediately suspend the accused and his associates from the party," Pathak told reporters. He asked the Delhi police to immediately lodge an FIR against them.

"If Delhi police do not arrest these people within 48 hours, then it will be clear that the BJP is also part of this corrupt nexus. "Every person in the area knows about the corrupt nexus between the BJP and the builders. Every poor person to every household faces the same kind of atrocities from these corrupt people. The AAP demands immediate action against these people," he said.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP media in-charge Ashok Goyal said everyone knows that AAP first makes false claims and then apologises. "Everyone knows this about AAP. First they make baseless allegations and then later apologise in courts," he said.

