Goa Congress accuses AAP of creating political atmosphere against them

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is "team B of the BJP" that indirectly helps the BJP by creating a political atmosphere against the secular Congress.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is "team B of the BJP" that indirectly helps the BJP by creating a political atmosphere against the secular Congress. South Goa District Congress President Joseph Dias told a press conference that time and again it has been proved that the Aam Aadmi Party has created a political atmosphere against the secular Congress Party and its leaders create confusion in the minds of the public with the intention of giving a political advantage to the BJP.

Supporting his views, North Goa District Congress president Vijay Bhike said, "The people of Goa should not fall prey to these malicious acts and dirty tricks and should stand firmly behind the Congress Party which is confident to win the elections with an absolute majority," said Bhike. "AAP has no moral right to talk about electoral alliances," said Dias adding, "The leaders of the AAP need to introspect themselves about the poor performance of their own party in the last few elections in the State." (ANI)

