Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

I would like to thank the Secret Service for doing their --always quick and very effective work but there was an actual shooting and somebody has been taken to the hospital,” Trump told reporters as he resumed the press briefing.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 07:26 IST
Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

US President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of a live press briefing on coronavirus as a precautionary measure, after a shooting incident outside the White House. Following the incident on Monday, Trump minutes later returned for the news conference and said things were under control.

"White House seems to be very well under control. I would like to thank the Secret Service for doing their --always quick and very effective work but there was an actual shooting and somebody has been taken to the hospital,” Trump told reporters as he resumed the press briefing. "I don't know the condition of the person. It seems that the person was shot by Secret Service. So we will see what happens," Trump said.

The incident happened soon after Trump started speaking inside the James Brady press briefing room of the White House. As he was making his opening statement and talking about NASDAQ and economy, a top secret service agent reached out to him and requested him to leave the briefing room. The secret service was seen saying something into his ears, after which the President, calm and composed, walked out of the briefing room. Trump later told the reporters that he was taken to the Oval Office.

"We were taken just out over to the Oval Office," he said. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was also in the briefing room. Amidst confusion as Trump left the briefing room for several minutes, the Secret Service in a tweet confirmed the incident, saying "There has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene". "The investigation into a USSS officer involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital. At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger,” the Secret Service said in another tweet an hour later.

Trump told reporters that the incident happened outside the White House complex. "It was outside of the White House in this area right over here and they will have details for you in a little while. Somebody is taken to the hospital. It seems that the shooting was done by the law enforcement at that person, at the suspect,” he said. “It was the suspect who was shot and this just took place. A couple of people outside I noticed a man named John Roberts who you know very well he reported that he heard shots. He was outside and he heard two shots,” he added.

Trump praised Secret Service for their professionalism. Responding to a question, Trump said that he was not rattled.

"It's unfortunate that this is a world but the world has always been a dangerous place; it's not something that is unique. The world has been--you look back over the centuries the world has been a dangerous place, very dangerous place and it will continue I guess for a period of time,” he said. Trump said that he feels very safe with Secret Service. "They are fantastic people. They are the best of the best, and they are highly trained. I don't know if anybody got to walk outside, but there were a lot of terrific looking people ready to go if something was necessary. People at the highest level of law enforcement there's nobody like these people, so they just wanted me to step aside for a little while just to make sure that everything was cleared outside because it was right in this area,” he said.

"I didn't even think about not coming back (for the news conference). I said am I able to go back and they said you have to wait a little while. I waited a little while as you know in the Oval Office area and I said, can I get back now and they said yes, and they have a lot of fortification outside just in case, but it was one person,” he said..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

KCR slams Andhra govt for 'making fuss' over projects being constructed in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hit out at the Andhra Pradesh government for making a meaningless, baseless and unnecessary fuss over the projects being constructed in the Telangana. The Chief Minister has decided that for the...

UN envoy says Guinea-Bissau in fragile state after elections

The UN envoy for Guinea-Bissau said Monday the political crisis and the parliamentary paralysis following elections this year have left the impoverished West African nation in a fragile state as the United Nations prepares to end its peace-...

Jones, Goodrum lead hot Tigers past White Sox

JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park homer, and Niko Goodrum had four hits, including a solo homer, as the host Detroit Tigers topped the slumping Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday. Jones homer, his fifth this season, capped a three-run sevent...

US announces 100 MHz of mid-band spectrum for 5G

The US Department of Defence on Monday announced that 100 megahertz of contiguous, coast-to-coast mid-band spectrum would be made available for commercial 5G deployment. With high speeds, improved reliability, and low latency, 5G will impro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020