Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP functionary shot dead in UP's Baghpat

Sanjay Khokhar, a former district unit president of the BJP, was out for a morning walk when the incident took place, the police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled Khokhar's death and directed officials to take action against the guilty within 24 hours.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:40 IST
BJP functionary shot dead in UP's Baghpat

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Tuesday morning, police said. Sanjay Khokhar, a former district unit president of the BJP, was out for a morning walk when the incident took place, the police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled Khokhar's death and directed officials to take action against the guilty within 24 hours. "Sanjay Khokhar (52), a resident of Tilwara area of the district was going towards his tubewell in the morning when he was shot at by some criminals. He died on the spot," Baghpat Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Singh said.

"A police team rushed to the spot upon getting the news. So far, no complaint has been registered. Prima facie it (reason behind the killing) seems to be enmity. Khokar was hit by bullets on the head and in the chest. Police teams have been formed to crack the case," Singh said. Khokhar was the district president of the BJP for three years and was removed from the post before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.     The body has been sent for post-mortem and a First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Chhaprauli Police Station in Baghpat, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the incident, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chhaprauli police station has been suspended. In a tweet in Hindi, the Uttar Pradesh DGP said, "In view of the murder of former district president of the BJP Sanjay Khokhar, instructions have been issued to suspend SHO Chhaprauli with immediate effect for inability to stop crime." PTI NAV KIS COR CK

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to fight on after owner arrested

Hong Kongs Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.Reader...

Treat as representation plea seeking guidelines for certification of products claiming to kill COVID virus: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Central government to treat as a representation a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to formulate guidelines for testing and certification of products claiming to kill the COVID-19 vi...

Post surgery, Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical; he is on ventilator support: Hospital.

Post surgery, Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical he is on ventilator support Hospital....

Opposition candidate Tikhanouskaya denies being forced out of Belarus

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya on Tuesday denied being forced to leave Belarus, contradicting comments from her campaign team, and said the decision to leave had been very difficult.I made a very difficult decision. Its a decision...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020