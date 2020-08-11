Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't bask in Modi's glory, but work to grab power in 2024, Ram Madhav tells AP BJP unit

Amaravati, Aug 11 (PTI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday warned his party leaders in Andhra Pradesh not to bask in the glory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but work with a killer instinct to grab power in the state in 2024.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:49 IST
Don't bask in Modi's glory, but work to grab power in 2024, Ram Madhav tells AP BJP unit

Amaravati, Aug 11 (PTI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday warned his party leaders in Andhra Pradesh not to bask in the glory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but work with a killer instinct to grab power in the state in 2024. "Dont try to go into the battle placing the gun on Modis shoulders. If you do it, you will remain in that one per cent (BJP's vote share in 2019 assembly election).

Modi will be Prime Minister for the next 10-15 years. We will derive benefit out of his good governance and people- oriented programmes but that is not sufficient. Aim is to grow as a potent force," Madhav said.

Madhav addressed an event where MLC Somu Veerraju assumed responsibilities as the new BJP state unit president. He observed that BJP was in politics "not for charity." As any political party, it aimed to come to power and serve the people and develop the state.

The national general secretary said there was a vacuum in the opposition position in AP. "We have to fill that vacuum and work with a killer instinct so that we grab power in 2024," he exhorted.

Madhav chided the party state leadership for seeking the BJP high commands intervention on every issue. "Dont call Delhi (leadership) all the time and seek action.Delhi will do whatever needs to be done but the local party should travel the hard way and fight for the people," he said.

"For long, the BJP had been a junior partner in the state, we developed that mindset.Today we have to grow into a dominant party.For that, we have to change our mindset. We have to come on to the streets and fight in a democratic way," Madhav, who hails from the state, stressed.

Noting that there was "no strong opposition voice" in AP, Madhav said the BJP should build it. "Be it TRS (in neighbouring Telangana) or YSR Congress...they would want no opposition.We are observing the YSRC governments attitude towards opposition parties.

We have to confront that as well.This is not a smooth ride," he remarked. When people in power were abusing it, BJP should be geared up to fight it, he added.

He wanted the BJP in the state to be like a constructive opposition, a critical friend. Veerraju took over as the party state president from his predecessor Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan national vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy, BJP state in charge Sunil Deodhar, MLC P V N Madhav and other senior leaders attended.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

French privacy watchdog opens investigation into TikTok

Frances data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday that it was making preliminary investigations into TikTok after it received a complaint in May against the Chinese-owned video-sharing app. TikTok, owned by Chinas ByteDance, is already und...

France extends ban on mass gatherings ban to Oct. 30 - PM

France is extending a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to Oct. 30 as coronavirus infections rise sharply, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. Castex told a news conference that the coronavirus situation in France h...

HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra governments response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. The court,...

Judges skeptical toward Trump ex-aide Flynn's bid to immediately end case

U.S. appeals court judges on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to compel a federal judge to immediately drop the criminal case against him as the Justice Depar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020