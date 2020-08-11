Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan High Court to hear BSP-Cong merger case again on Thursday

The MLAs submitted an application for a merger with the Congress on September 16 last year, and the Speaker issued an order approving it two days later. In March, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar filed a petition before the Speaker challenging the merger.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:25 IST
Rajasthan High Court to hear BSP-Cong merger case again on Thursday

The Rajasthan High Court will on Thursday resume hearing the petitions filed by a BJP MLA and the Bahujan Samaj Party challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress last year. The hearing on Tuesday remained inconclusive and the matter was posted for the next hearing on August 13, a counsel for the Speaker said.

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP had demanded a stay on the implementation of an order passed by the Speaker, who recognised the merger last year. The counsel for the petitioners argued that the merger was against the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, the country’s anti-defection law.

The Speaker’s counsel argued that the petitions were premature and not maintainable. Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha had won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets and later joined the Congress.

The move came as a boost to the Ashok Gehlot government as the Congress tally in the 200-member assembly rose to 107. The MLAs submitted an application for a merger with the Congress on September 16 last year, and the Speaker issued an order approving it two days later.

In March, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar filed a petition before the Speaker challenging the merger. Speaker C P Joshi rejected his application on July 24, amid the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs that threatened the survival of the Gehlot government till recently.

Dilawar then challenged the Speaker’s decision in the high court, demanding a stay on the merger. The BSP later filed a separate petition on the same issue. Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal on July 30 issued notices to the Speaker, the assembly secretary and the six MLAs but did not stay the merger.

Dilawar then approached a division bench with an appeal. But the bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta referred the case back to the single-judge bench. Meanwhile, the matter also came up in the Supreme Court.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Phalada Organic aims to become Rs 100 cr company by end of 2021

Bengaluru-based Phalada Organic Consumer Products on Tuesday said it aims to become a Rs 100 crore company by end of 2021 amid rise in demand for organic products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which sells about 145 products und...

French privacy watchdog opens investigation into TikTok

Frances data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday that it was making preliminary investigations into TikTok after it received a complaint in May against the Chinese-owned video-sharing app. TikTok, owned by Chinas ByteDance, is already und...

France extends ban on mass gatherings ban to Oct. 30 - PM

France is extending a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to Oct. 30 as coronavirus infections rise sharply, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. Castex told a news conference that the coronavirus situation in France h...

HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra governments response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. The court,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020