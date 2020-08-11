Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
President Donald Trump criticized his Democratic rival's vice presidential selection process, saying Tuesday that some men are "insulted" by Joe Biden's promise to select a woman as his running mate In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, Trump said, "I would be inclined to go a different route than what he's done," indicating that Biden "roped himself off into, you know, a certain group of people."Biden is expected to announce his running mate in the coming days ahead of next week's Democratic National Convention.
In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, Trump said, "I would be inclined to go a different route than what he's done," indicating that Biden "roped himself off into, you know, a certain group of people." Biden is expected to announce his running mate in the coming days ahead of next week's Democratic National Convention. The United States has never had a female vice president, and the move comes four years after the country's first female presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, lost her White House bid.
Of Biden's vow to choose a woman, Trump said, "Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it's fine."
