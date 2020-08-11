Left Menu
Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:51 IST

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:51 IST
Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump criticized his Democratic rival's vice presidential selection process, saying Tuesday that some men are "insulted" by Joe Biden's promise to select a woman as his running mate.

In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, Trump said, "I would be inclined to go a different route than what he's done," indicating that Biden "roped himself off into, you know, a certain group of people." Biden is expected to announce his running mate in the coming days ahead of next week's Democratic National Convention. The United States has never had a female vice president, and the move comes four years after the country's first female presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, lost her White House bid.

Of Biden's vow to choose a woman, Trump said, "Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it's fine."

