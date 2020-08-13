BJP legislature party meeting underway in Jaipur
ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-08-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:39 IST
A BJP legislature party meeting is underway at the party headquarters in Jaipur. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is also present at the meeting, which comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly Session starting from August 14.
Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that the coronavirus situation and the financial conditions due to lockdown will be discussed in the state Assembly Session. Gehlot requested Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently last month amid the political crisis in the state which emerged after differences between the Chief Minister and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open.
The issue within the Rajasthan Congress unit seems to have been sorted out following Pilot's interaction with the party's top leadership. (ANI)
