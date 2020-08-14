Ashok Gehlot to move confidence motion in Rajasthan assembly

A key session of the Rajasthan assembly in which the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will move a vote of confidence began Friday. The House assembled at 11 am and paid tributes to former MP Governor Lalji Tandon and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi and other leaders who recently passed away.

After the obituary reference, the Speaker adjourned the House till 1 pm. Some of the Congress MLAs staying in a hotel here could not reach the assembly on time due to heavy rainfall and traffic congestion.

The city roads are flooded due to incessant rainfall. The session comes after a month-long political crisis in the state which started with the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs.

Special seating arrangements were made in the House to maintain social distancing in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Changes were also made in the seating arrangements of Pilot and Vishvendra Singh, who were sacked from the state cabinet last month.

While Pilot's chair was placed in the second row from the front, Singh was seen sitting on a separate chair in the last row. The chief minister chaired a CLP meeting on Thursday where the decision to move the vote of confidence was taken.

The CLP meeting was also attended by the 18 MLAs who had revolted along with Pilot, a party leader had said. However, the Opposition BJP said on Thursday that the party will move a motion of no confidence against the government.

With the disgruntled MLAs led by Pilot back in the party-fold following the intervention of the top leadership, the Congress is likely to pass the floor test. In a House of 200, the party has 107 MLAs and the support of independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.