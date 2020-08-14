Left Menu
Development News Edition

'They beat everyone': Belarus releases protesters as EU weighs sanctions

The detainees' release and the emollient tone used by two top state officials underscored the vulnerability of Lukashenko's hold over a country seen by neighbouring Russia as a strategic buffer against NATO and the European Union. Hundreds of friends and relatives, many of them in tears, stood outside a detention centre in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:44 IST
'They beat everyone': Belarus releases protesters as EU weighs sanctions

Belarusian authorities released detained demonstrators on Friday after issuing a rare public apology in an effort to quell nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge yet to strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule.

Their release comes ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers later on Friday which is due to discuss possible new sanctions on the Belarusian leadership after its harsh crackdown on post-election protests. The detainees' release and the emollient tone used by two top state officials underscored the vulnerability of Lukashenko's hold over a country seen by neighbouring Russia as a strategic buffer against NATO and the European Union.

Hundreds of friends and relatives, many of them in tears, stood outside a detention centre in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, in the early hours of Friday morning. They carried food, water and blankets which they gave to people as they were released.

Some of the freed protesters have had terrible bruises and have described being tightly packed inside cells and other mistreatment. Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Barsukov denied the prisoners were abused on Thursday night and said all detainees would be freed by the morning.

"They detained everyone, beat everyone, girls, guys, children, who were 15, 14, 13 years old. There was a grandfather who was around 70 with us," said Sergei, one of the freed detainees, who did not give his surname. Reuters could not immediately verify his account.

At least two protesters have died and around 6,700 were detained this week in the crackdown, which followed a landslide Lukashenko re-election win which protesters said was false because the ballot had been massively rigged. NEW PROTESTS

A former Soviet collective farm manager, the 65-year-old Lukashenko has faced increasing anger over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic - which he dismissed as a "psychosis" - a sluggish economy and human rights. A new round of protests began on Friday morning as people formed human chains in Minsk. Local media reported more discontent among workers at some big state-run companies which are the pride of Lukashenko's Soviet-style economic model.

Lukashenko, alleging a foreign-backed plot to destabilise the country, has dismissed the demonstrators as criminals and unemployed. But another presidential ally, Natalya Kochanova, the head of the national state council, said on Thursday that Lukashenko had ordered an urgent review into the detentions.

"We don't fight, we don't need war," she said. Yuri Karayev, the interior affairs minister, apologised for what he said were injuries sustained by random people at the hands of the police.

Lukashenko has sought better relations with the West amid strained ties with traditional ally Russia. Moscow, which is urging Lukashenko to accept closer political and economic ties, has expressed concern over what it has depicted as attempts by external forces to destabilise Belarus.

"It's the same choice [President Bashar al-] Assad had faced in Syria - either you recognise the end is nigh or you go for more violence against your own people," one EU official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "...Should unrest spread around the country, the military would be facing hard choices. If it escalates, at the end of the day no state has the capacity to police the whole country and all its people."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 243 p.m.The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover amount to the wife of a rural development officer from Parbhan...

Govt constructing community facilitation centre at Batapora in Srinagar

To provide a gathering place for the people of Batapora, the Central Government is constructing a community facilitation centre in the area. Srinagar Municipal corporationSMC is carrying out the construction work for this centre, which can ...

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as virus cluster grows

New Zealands government on Friday extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland for another 12 days as it tries to stamp out its first domestic coronavirus outbreak in more than three months. The outbreak has grown to 30 people and exten...

CII officials call for Indo-African partnerships to accelerate Africa’s development

The groundwork has been laid for Indian investors who are looking to invest in Africa.During a recent virtual conference hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry CII and its partners, officials called for Indo-African partnerships to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020