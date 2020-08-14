Left Menu
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik extends I-Day greetings

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:51 IST
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik extends I-Day greetings
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik. Image Credit: ANI

On the eve of India's Independence Day, Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday extended his greetings and wishes to the people of the coastal state. In his message, he said, "All the citizens of this country need to celebrate Independence Day to show our solidarity towards the nation. It also shows the respect we have for the freedom fighters who gave their lives for Independence. Independence Day celebration shows the country's spirit of patriotism and also inspires the young generation to serve the country."

He further went on to call India as a 'live example' for unity and diversity as "we proudly live in peace, harmony and with mutual understanding promoting social solidarity and national integrity". Malik further said that Goa has emerged as a state with "impressive economic and social indices". "Goa attained liberation and joined the national mainstream after fourteen years of India's independence, I am glad to say that it has made laudable progress in every field of human activity. Today, Goa has emerged as state with very impressive economic and social indices," he added.

He further paid tribute to the frontline workers involved in the fight against COVID-19. "I would like to pay my earnest tribute to the front line Corona Warriors, because of whom we are fighting back the pandemic. Every year, Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm." "This year also, Independence Day will be celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion, where it will be dedicated to Corona fighters/warriors, including doctors, paramedic staff, policemen, nurses and other healthcare workers. I also pray for the souls of our dear ones that have departed due to this pandemic," the Governor added. (ANI)

