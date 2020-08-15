Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM took bold, timely decisions in fight against COVID-19: Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold and timely decisions in the country's fight against COVID-19, BJP president JP Nadda said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 00:22 IST
PM took bold, timely decisions in fight against COVID-19: Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda at 'Bhoomi Pujan' of party district offices in Karnataka via video conferencing. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold and timely decisions in the country's fight against COVID-19, BJP president JP Nadda said on Friday.

Speaking at foundation laying ceremony of eight BJP district offices in Karnataka via video conferencing, Nadda said the Prime Minister prepared the country to fight against COVID-19.

"We had no hospital to fight COVID-19 but now we have 1200 dedicated COVID hospitals. Our bed strength was 44,000 and now it is 12,50,000. We have 1,60,000 oxygen beds now and 42,000 ICU beds. Today we are conducting more than six lakh tests per day, per day we are manufacturing 4,50,000 PPE kits," Nadda said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge dismisses NRA lawsuit challenging gun shop closures in New York state

A federal judge on Friday dismissed the National Rifle Associations lawsuit challenging New Yorks decision to close gun stores in the state in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.The decision came eight days after New York Attorney...

Browns C Tretter undergoes procedure on knee

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee Thursday and could be sidelined for an extended period of time. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski disclosed Tretters surgery during his Zoom call with reporters on F...

Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff

Fortnite creator Epic Games found support from its legions of gamers, Tinder-owner Match Group and Spotify for suing Apple and Google after the tech giants dropped the popular video game from their app stores for violating payment guideline...

Bipartisan resolution condemning Chinese aggression to change LAC introduced in US Senate

A bipartisan resolution was introduced in US Senate on Thursday condemning Chinas use of military aggression to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control LAC. Senators John Cornyn Republican and Mark Warner Democrat submitted the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020