West Bengal: BJP worker killed in clash with TMC over hoisting of Tricolour in Hooghly

Amid Independence Day celebrations across the state, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker lost his life in the Khanakul block of Hooghly following a clash that broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers over hoisting of the national flag on Saturday. The deceased was a resident of Khanakul block.

A clash broke out between the workers of both the parties over the hoisting of the Tricolour, in which the BJP worker was allegedly beaten by TMC workers. He later succumbed to his injuries. Earlier in July, the body of a local BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in the Kachuri village of the East Midnapore district in West Bengal.

Purnacharan Das was found hanging from a tree. Speaking to ANI, Das' family members alleged that Trinamool Congress workers who had been insisting Das join their party were the perpetrators of the 'murder'. "My brother used to do party work for the Bharatiya Janata Party. That is why they killed him," claimed the deceased's sister. (ANI)