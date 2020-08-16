Left Menu
Amit Shah pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 07:07 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 07:07 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah. Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday. Shah posted the tribute on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the foundation and growth of the BJP and inspired millions of workers to serve the country."

Born on December 25, 1924 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004. Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer and penned a number of poems. After 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his feeble health.

The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness. December 25 is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in Vajpayee's honour. (ANI)

