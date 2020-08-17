Left Menu
'A step to protect democracy, people's rights', says TDP spokesperson on Naidu's letter to PM

GV Ramakrishna Prasad, Telugu Desam Party spokesperson, in response to party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged phone tapping by the YSR Congress Party, said that the former chief minister took the initiative to protect the democracy in the state.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:23 IST
TDP spokesperson GV Ramakrishna Prasad speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

GV Ramakrishna Prasad, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson, in response to party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged phone tapping by the YSR Congress Party, said that the former chief minister took the initiative to protect the democracy in the state. "N Chandrababu Naidu took the step to protect the democracy and the rights of the public in Andhra Pradesh. The state government was tapping the phones of the opposition and also other important persons," Prasad told ANI.

He alleged that the state government was also tapping the phones of judges as well. "It is a citizen's fundamental right to the freedom of speech but the government was violating the orders of the court also. They have been tapping the phones long back," he added.

He hoped that the Central government takes the steps towards the alleged phone tapping of opposition leaders in Andhra Pradesh. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the YSR Congress Party government in the state is tapping the phones of the Opposition party leaders, advocates, journalists and social activists. He also urged the Prime Minister to order an enquiry into the matter.

Naidu states in the letter that the people of Andhra Pradesh are "facing a grave threat" under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government and added that since the YSRCP came to power, there has been a systematic and concentrated attack on the democratic institutions in the state. (ANI)

