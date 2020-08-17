Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 persons at Pawar's Mumbai residence test COVID-19 positive

Pawar's test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for next some days, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters in the morning. "Three security guards, a cook and the latter's son at Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence here have tested positive for coronavirus," a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:36 IST
5 persons at Pawar's Mumbai residence test COVID-19 positive
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Five persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior civic official said on Monday. Pawar's test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for next some days, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters in the morning.

"Three security guards, a cook and the latter's son at Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence here have tested positive for coronavirus," a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. As a precautionary measure, tests of nearly 100 people are being conducted, including personal assistants, secretaries and other officials working daily with Pawar, who came in contact with these persons in the last couple of days, he said.

"We have also informed the state health department to communicate with health and civic officials in Pune as Pawar was there on Sunday. If he has met some people, they should also be tested as a precautionary measure, he said. Pawar returned from Pune on Sunday. He recently also traveled to Karad Tehsil in Satara district where he met state cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil.

The minister, who is also an NCP leader, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. In the morning, Tope said Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital here on Sunday for test and the results came out negative.

"He is safe and sound...but will ask him not to go on state tour for next some days," the minister said. As a standard procedure, efforts were on to trace those who came in contact with the cook and security guards in their residential areas, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at an age of 90 on Monday. Music composer Salim Merchant confirmed the news about the Padma Shri awardees demise.Merchant took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of the celebra...

Bombay HC orders SIT probe into death of man after alleged police brutality during lockdown

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Mumbai Police Commissioner to form a Special Investigation Team SIT to probe the death of a 22-year-old man after alleged police brutality in Vile Parle over COVID-19 lockdown violation. A division b...

Nomination process for election of Delhi Waqf Board ends, Amanatullah Khan set to become member

AAPs Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan is set to become the member of Delhi Waqf Board, the nomination process for which concluded on Monday. Except Khan, no other legislator has filed nomination for election on the post of member - MLA....

SC dismisses plea to direct authorities to immediately recover AGR dues from telcos

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to the authorities to make immediate arrangements for the recovery of adjusted gross revenue AGR dues from telecom companies. The court is already loo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020