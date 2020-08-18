Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP faction closer to RSS trying to take advantage of B'luru violence to topple BSY: Siddaramaiah

Raising questions about the intelligence,the former Chief Minister also alleged that the ruling party leaders were using SDPI as a pawn for political reasons to divide Muslim votes. Accusing the state government and its Ministers of trying to mislead the people over the violence, he said that the saffron party leaders, instead of identifying the actual culprits, were more interested in targeting the Congress.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:20 IST
BJP faction closer to RSS trying to take advantage of B'luru violence to topple BSY: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI): Leader of the opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that a faction of the state BJP closer to the RSS was trying to take advantage of last week's violence here to topple Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Raising questions about the intelligence,the former Chief Minister also alleged that the ruling party leaders were using SDPI as a pawn for political reasons to divide Muslim votes.

Accusing the state government and its Ministers of trying to mislead the people over the violence, he said that the saffron party leaders, instead of identifying the actual culprits, were more interested in targeting the Congress. "@BJP4Karnataka is clearly divided into 2 factions.

One that is closer to RSS is trying to take the advantage of Kaval Byrasandra incident to topple @BSYBJP's position," Siddaramaiah tweeted. "The investigation should start from the failure of intelligence dept.

If this incident, according to @BJP4Karnataka , is pre- planned, then why did this not come to the notice of intelligence dept? What was the reason for the delay in filing case against Naveen? (sic)" he asked. The violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night was unleashed by hundreds of people over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

His residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by rioters, who also set many police and private vehicles ablaze and looted the belongings of the MLA and his sister. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently said that local level "political differences", especially within the Congress, and SDPI's larger conspiracy to disturb law and order were among the reasons behind the violence.

Asking BJP to punish SDPI if it is involved, Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP leaders are using SDPI as pawns for political reasons and to divide Muslim votes. Charging the government with trying to mislead the investigation, he said, "BJP ministers and MLAs are giving conflicting opinions.

They initially blamed SDPI, then INC and now claims it to be an act by terrorists. What are they trying to hide?" "Instead of identifying the actual culprits, @BJP4Karnataka leaders are more interested in targeting Congress party.

They see politics in all crisis," he tweeted..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM's nod to property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the setting up of property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow in the aftermath of losses worth crores of rupees due to destruction of public assets in vandalism and arsonin...

WikiLeaks likely knew it helped Russian intelligence in 2016, Senate report says

The WikiLeaks website played a key role in Russias effort to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in favor of now President Donald Trump and likely knew it was assisting Russian intelligence, a Senate intelligence committee report ...

BJP Bihar state executive meet to discuss Assembly poll strategy

A two-day state executive committee meeting of the Bihar BJP will be held in virtual mode from August 22 to deliberate on strategies for the Assembly election which is due in October-November, a senior party leader said. BJPs national presi...

Belarusian leader Lukashenko calls opposition council an attempt to seize power - Belta

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday called the launch of a coordination council for members of the opposition an attempt to seize power and warned measures would be taken in response, the Belta news agency reported on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020