BJP faction closer to RSS trying to take advantage of B'luru violence to topple BSY: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI): Leader of the opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that a faction of the state BJP closer to the RSS was trying to take advantage of last week's violence here to topple Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Raising questions about the intelligence,the former Chief Minister also alleged that the ruling party leaders were using SDPI as a pawn for political reasons to divide Muslim votes.

Accusing the state government and its Ministers of trying to mislead the people over the violence, he said that the saffron party leaders, instead of identifying the actual culprits, were more interested in targeting the Congress. "@BJP4Karnataka is clearly divided into 2 factions.

One that is closer to RSS is trying to take the advantage of Kaval Byrasandra incident to topple @BSYBJP's position," Siddaramaiah tweeted. "The investigation should start from the failure of intelligence dept.

If this incident, according to @BJP4Karnataka , is pre- planned, then why did this not come to the notice of intelligence dept? What was the reason for the delay in filing case against Naveen? (sic)" he asked. The violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night was unleashed by hundreds of people over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

His residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by rioters, who also set many police and private vehicles ablaze and looted the belongings of the MLA and his sister. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently said that local level "political differences", especially within the Congress, and SDPI's larger conspiracy to disturb law and order were among the reasons behind the violence.

Asking BJP to punish SDPI if it is involved, Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP leaders are using SDPI as pawns for political reasons and to divide Muslim votes. Charging the government with trying to mislead the investigation, he said, "BJP ministers and MLAs are giving conflicting opinions.

They initially blamed SDPI, then INC and now claims it to be an act by terrorists. What are they trying to hide?" "Instead of identifying the actual culprits, @BJP4Karnataka leaders are more interested in targeting Congress party.

They see politics in all crisis," he tweeted..