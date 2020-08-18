Left Menu
Trump to pardon women's rights activist who was arrested for voting illegally in 1872

While I am president, America will always honour its heroes and we will always celebrate the patriots who secured women's right to vote so,” Trump said in his remarks at signing of a proclamation on the 100th anniversary of the women securing the right to vote in the United States.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:42 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will pardon Susan B Anthony, an American social reformer who was arrested in 1872 for illegally voting, as at that time only men were allowed to vote. Susan Anthony, who died in 1906, played a pivotal role in the women's suffrage movement in the United States.

"As we fight to deliver a better future for all women and for all Americans, we remember the wonderful victory one century ago. While I am president, America will always honour its heroes and we will always celebrate the patriots who secured women's right to vote so," Trump said in his remarks at signing of a proclamation on the 100th anniversary of the women securing the right to vote in the United States. "This is an incredible document that I am signing and I wanted to just add something because this was brought up a week ago and I was so surprised that it was never done before because later today I will be assigning a full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony. She was never pardoned," Trump said.

Trump's pardon comes 100 years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which ensured women the right to vote. "You know that she got a pardon for a lot of other women and she didn't put her name on the list so she was never pardoned and for voting that's right. That's right. She was guilty for voting, and we are going to be signing a full and complete pardon and I think that's really fantastic. She deserves it," said the President during the commemoration event. "On this day in 1920 the United States ratified the 19th Amendment. It was a monumental victory for each quality for justice and a monumental victory for America," he said.

As a result, today a record-breaking 131 women are serving in Congress, nearly 70 million women vote in elections, 56 per cent of nation's college students are women, more than 11 million women own successful businesses, he said. "In other words, women dominate the United States," he added.

