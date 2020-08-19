Colombian ex-president Uribe resigns Senate seat amid witness tampering probe

Colombian ex-president Uribe resigns Senate seat amid witness tampering probeReuters | Bogota | Updated: 19-08-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 02:20 IST
Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe, who is under investigation for alleged witness tampering, resigned his Senate seat on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court placed Uribe, perhaps the South American country's most divisive politician, under detention in a unanimous decision this month that cited potential for obstruction of justice. He has said he is innocent.
In a letter to the Senate president posted on Twitter, Uribe said the house arrest and what he called violations of legal guarantees impeded him from remaining a lawmaker.
